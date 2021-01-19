UIndy and Ivy Tech announce transfer agreements

The University of Indianapolis and Ivy Tech Community College announced on Jan. 14 a series of transfer agreements establishing a seamless transition for qualifying students between programs at Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Indianapolis. The transfer agreements include the following programs:

Ivy Tech Community College’s Associate of Science in Chemistry and the Shaheen College of Arts & Sciences Bachelor of Science in Chemistry degree program at the University of Indianapolis

Ivy Tech Community College’s Associate of Science in Psychology and the College of Applied Behavioral Sciences Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree program at the University of Indianapolis

Ivy Tech Community College’s Associate of Science in Business and the University of Indianapolis School of Business, Bachelor of Arts or Science degree programs in: Accounting, Business Administration & Management, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Information Systems & Applied Business Analytics, Marketing, Sports Marketing, and Operations & Supply Chain Management

Ivy Tech Community College’s Associate of Science in Human Services and the College of Applied Behavioral Sciences, Bachelor of Social Work degree program at the University of Indianapolis

The partnership will provide a basis for a cooperative relationship between the University of Indianapolis and Ivy Tech Community College to benefit students who desire to complete a bachelor’s degree in a variety of programs. This agreement will allow Ivy Tech students completing an associate degree program to move seamlessly to earning their bachelor’s degree at the University of Indianapolis by being admitted to the University with a junior standing, provided they meet other admissions criteria.

“The University of Indianapolis is excited to offer this opportunity and expand the number of students in our community who are able to attain bachelor’s degrees,” said Robert L. Manuel, president of the University of Indianapolis. “The partnership expands access to our high-quality degree programs to anyone who is ready and interested, and will assist individual students, regional economic development initiatives, and our society as a whole.”

Ivy Tech Community College provides students with a sound, comprehensive introduction to these fields and will prepare them for taking the next step to earning a bachelor’s degree.

“Ivy Tech is delighted to add these new seamless transfer opportunities with the University of Indianapolis,” said Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech President. “The opportunity to complete the first two years of a Bachelor’s degree at Ivy Tech and transfer all of that credit to University of Indianapolis will significantly reduce the total cost of degree completion and provide even more excellent transfer options for students who wish to complete their degree while staying within the Indianapolis metropolitan area.”

According to the agreements, Ivy Tech graduates from the aforementioned associate degree programs may transfer to the University of Indianapolis and apply a minimum of 60 credit hours from that completed degree to the requirements for a corresponding bachelor of science or art degree in the Shaheen College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Applied Behavioral Sciences, or the School of Business.