UIndy dubbs two Greyhounds for Academic All-Americans

The University of Indianapolis has selected a pair of Greyhounds for their Academic All-American honors including running back Toriano Clinton and right tackle Clay Hadley. The annual list recognized the nations’ top student-athletes for their combined performances on and off the field.

Clinton becomes the fifth player in program history with multiple selections in the list, earning first-term accolades after receiving second-team laurels in the spring. He was able to orchestrate a record breaking season this fall.

He needed just eight games to break the school’s single-season rushing record, finishing with 1,525 yards despite missing the final two weeks due to injury. He also twice broke the program’s single-game rushing record and set the Division II mark for most rushing yards in a quarter.

A 3.44 student in Sport Management, Clinton ranked second in the nation in rushing yards per game, third in all-purpose yards per game, fourth in rushing yards per carry, sixth in total rushing yards and ninth in rushing touchdowns.

His efforts netted All-America Second Team accolades from the American Football Coaches Association and All-GLVC First Team honors from the league’s coaches. He was also a candidate for the Harlon Hill Award, given annually to the top player in Division II.

Opening holes for Clinton was Center Grove alumni Clay Hadley. Hadley helped the Greyhounds rank highly in DII in a number of offensive categories, including rushing offense (7th), scoring offense (11th), total offense (11th) and fewest tackles for a loss allowed (16th).

Hadley was a three-year team captain for the Hounds as well as a three-time All-Super Region 3 honoree. He was unanimously voted to the 2021 All-GLVC First Team, becoming just the fourth player in program history to earn four first-team nods from the conference. A nominee for the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year Award, Hadley started every single game since stepping onto campus, an impressive streak that topped out at school-record 49 straight.

Already having earned a bachelor’s degree at UIndy, Hadley sports a 3.68 GPA in the school’s MBA program.