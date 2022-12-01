The Office of Inclusive Excellence (OIE) and the Office of Student Affairs at the University of Indianapolis will host Diverse Expressions, a benefit gala in support of the new university’s new Belongspace Intercultural Engagement Center, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Schwitzer Student Center.

Diverse Expressions will include a fashion show, featuring lines from UIndy student, Kivonte Houston, and local designer, Rose Clark, in addition to an exclusive viewing of Project Runway star, Korto Momolu’s, most recent line.

“It’s always my honor to share my gifts with others but with students it’s a true privilege,” said Momolu. “I look forward to providing a multicultural experience and sharing my art and story with the hopes of opening a world of wonder and understanding of my craft and experiences.”

Gala attendees will also have the opportunity to tour OIE’s current gallery exhibit “Ode to Blackness.” The exhibit was curated by Kenyan-born writer, painter and UIndy student, Primrose Paul, who is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in fine arts at UIndy.

“Recent years have brought to light a new definition of what it means to belong,” said Dr. Amber Smith, vice president & chief inclusion and equity officer at UIndy. “I’m truly excited to bring together people from all walks of life to experience the impact of diversity of thought, self-expression, and community engagement at Diverse Expressions. This gala will help the new Belongspace Intercultural Engagement Center to grow into a truly inclusive environment where everyone can celebrate and appreciate each other for our shared humanity.”

“Our UIndy community has always been a wonderfully diverse place, but through strategic programming and partnership with key student leaders, we are actively working to make our campus a place that celebrates difference and allows every person to be their unique selves. We are looking forward to celebrating the contributions that our students, faculty, and staff have to offer,” said Steven Freck, associate dean of students.

Diverse Expressions is open to the public; tickets and sponsorships can be purchased here.