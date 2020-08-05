Two Greenwood teens struck by hit-and-run driver

Two male teenagers, ages 15 and 17, were struck by a driver of a dark colored SUV around 4:30 a.m. this morning as they were walking in the area of Worthsville Road, just west of U.S. 31. The driver, who fled the scene and continued driving west on Worthsville Road, is described as a heavyset white male with brown hair and wearing what appeared to be hospital scrubs.

The victims were transported by ambulance to Methodist and Riley hospitals and are listed in stable condition.

Greenwood detectives are looking for the suspect vehicle, a 2009-2012 Chevrolet Traverse with heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact the Greenwood Police Department.