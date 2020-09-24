Two area haunted attractions to open this weekend

Nightmare on Edgewood at 1927 S. Meridian St. opens for its 42nd season on Friday, Sept. 25. All 2020 attractions will adhere to health and safety guidelines. Tickets are on sale via the Nightmare on Edgewood website at nightmareonedgewood.com.

New this year is THE CINEMA, where guests will find themselves stepping directly into their favorite scenes from iconic horror movies. Also new is CONLEY FARM, a dilapidated barnyard and stable crawling with violent and grossly deformed farmhands, the unfortunate victims of hazardous farming chemicals. At EDGEWOOD SANITARIUM, the doctors enforce inhumane practices as they work to “cure” the residents’ deranged minds and the patients often riot in resistance. For an additional $5, guests can also experience SHADOWS ESCAPE, Indiana’s only 3D audio sensory experience.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and adhering to CDC and local health guidelines, Nightmare on Edgewood has implemented the following measures for its 2020 season: all actors will adhere to temperature checks at clock in and will be wearing masks onsite; all guests will get temperature checks and must wear face masks upon entry; hand sanitizer stations will be available to customers onsite; ticket holders standing in line will be asked to stand 6 feet apart; limited capacity to maintain social distancing while guests are in the attractions; all ticket holders will only enter the haunt with members of their own group; and the Fast Pass line has been transitioned into a timed ticketing system. Guests purchasing a Fast Pass ticket will select a date and time for their arrival, and thus experience a significantly shorter wait to get in. Read more about Nightmare on Edgewood’s COVID-19 precautions at nightmareonedgewood.com/post/covid.

Established in 1978, this season marks Nightmare on Edgewood’s 42nd year in operation. The Cook brothers acquired the haunt in 2009 and continue to uphold its reputation as Indy’s Most Intense Haunted House. Nearly 50 volunteer actors occupy the halls of Nightmare on Edgewood each season, while an additional 12-15 staff (including volunteers from the Greenwood Fire Department) assist with parking, ticket sales and general maintenance and management of the haunt.

“We are proud to be part of the legacy of Nightmare on Edgewood, bringing thrills and chills to the local community for more than four decades” said co-owner Paul Cook. His brother and co-owner Kevin Cook added, “The haunts continue to get bigger and better every year, and we appreciate each and every one of our patrons who come along for the ride – we don’t take it for granted and are committed to the health and safety of our guests above all else.”

BRAVE THE SCARIEST HAUNT IN INDIANA

(The Scare Factor Reviews, 2017 & 2018)

Open Friday, Sept. 25 – Saturday, Nov. 7 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays). Gates and ticket booth open at 6:30 p.m., haunts open at 7 p.m. and gates close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends. Tickets start at $25 for all three attractions. Fast Pass tickets are $35 and will operate on a timed ticketing system. Coupons and tickets are available at the Nightmare on Edgewood website, nightmareonedgewood.com.

Nightmare on Edgewood proudly supports the local community by giving to local Boy Scout troops 266 & 264, Pink Ribbon Connection, Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents, Haunters Against Hate and many other event fundraisers. For more information on how these funds benefit the community, please contact Danielle Look (317) 899-9619; media@nightmareonedgewood.com).

Asylum House to open on Bluff Road this weekend

Asylum House will open every Friday and Saturday evening 8 p.m. to midnight through Halloween night. The new Asylum House Haunted House is at 6611 Bluff Road, Indianapolis, in the former roller skating rink. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at theasylumhouse.com.