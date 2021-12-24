Trojans select new varsity girls soccer coach

Center Grove has chosen Myron Vaughn as the next varsity girls soccer coach at Center Grove High School. Vaughn’s appointment is pending approval by the CGCSC Board of School Trustees at its January meeting.

Vaughn brings 20 years of soccer coaching experience to CGHS. He served as a high school coach for 12 years and has been the director of multiple youth camps every summer for the past 15 years. Vaughn is currently the assistant director of coaching at the Center Grove Soccer Club. Prior to that, he served as head boys soccer coach at Westfield Washington Schools.

“I am excited for what Coach Vaughn’s hire means to Center Grove Girls Soccer,” said Scott Knapp, CGHS Athletic Director in a press release. “Everything he will bring to the program, as far as knowledge of the game with his extensive background both as a player and coach, will benefit and grow our program. I look forward to Coach Vaughn bringing change to the overall vision and culture of our girls soccer programming and athletic department.”

“I have had the pleasure and honor to have coached and been charged with the development of more than two thirds of the players currently in the Center Grove program,” said Vaughn in a press release. “I have built strong relationships with the players and their families over the years and look forward to providing a seamless and extremely positive transition.”

Vaughn received a bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from the University of Cincinnati in 2001, where he played soccer for four years.