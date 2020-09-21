Trojans celebrate five consecutive wins, to compete against Lawrence Central this Friday

By Nancy Price

The Center Grove Trojans varsity football team is off to an excellent start this season with a 5-0 record. The team, led by Coach Eric Moore, defeated Decatur Central, 56-14, Warren Central, 20-0, Carmel, 42-0, Ben Davis, 35-12 and North Central this past Friday, 47-0. The Trojans will compete against the Lawrence Central Bears this Friday at home.

Fall 2020 Center Grove High School varsity football team schedule

Sept. 25, 7 p.m.: Center Grove Trojans vs. Lawrence Central Bears at Center Grove High School.

Oct. 2, 7 p.m.: Center Grove Trojans vs. Pike Red Devils at Pike High School, 5401 W. 71 st St., Indianapolis, 46268.

Oct. 9, 7 p.m.: Center Grove Trojans vs. Lawrence North Wildcats at Lawrence North High School, 7802 Hague Road, Indianapolis, 46256.

Oct. 16, 7 p.m.: Center Grove Trojans vs. Cathedral Fighting Irish at Center Grove High School.

