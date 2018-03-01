Torry’s Top Ten: wrong things to say at a new restaurant

Top Ten wrong things to say on your first visit to a new restaurant

by Torry Stiles

10. “I’ll have my usual. “

9. “When do the good-looking servers start?”

8. “How can I be sure this is real chicken when you’ve taken the beaks off?”

7. “I see you have new management. Do you still have the same ‘Barred List?’ I’m asking for a friend.”

6. “I’ve got the a day off. What’s the time limit on the buffet?”

5. “Are you the kind of waitress who chases bad tippers out to the parking lot screaming about how horrible they are? I like to know up front.”

4. “Do you take food stamps?”

3. “Wrestle you for the tip.”

2. “You should’ve seen the size of the rats they get in this neighborhood.”

1. “Can I get that without spit?”