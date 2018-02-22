Torry’s Top Ten: things I worry less about

Top Ten things I worry about less often these days

by Torry Stiles

10. The quality of my combs… One positive aspect to losing one’s hair.

9. Who let the dogs out. …. Now that the song is a golden oldie.

8. Coming up with meaningful excuses for forgetfulness. …. All I have to do is blurt out about being an old fart and then act grumpy. Folks usually leave me alone after that.

7. Who put the bop in the bop-she-bop.

6. Breakfast cereal prizes

5. Monsters under my bed or in my closet.

4. Spiders, snakes and just about anything not carrying a bill or a subpoena.

3. Ring around the collar and “house-atosis.”

2. Making sure other people throw me a big birthday party.

1. Having pretty fingernails