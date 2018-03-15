Torry’s Top Ten: Ways I’ve annoyed my wife

Top Ten ways I’ve annoyed my wife recently

by Torry Stiles

10. We go out to eat. I take some money out of her purse and leave the table. She thinks I went to get her a drink until I get back to the table with nothing but a toy pig I won in the claw game.

9. Wash her new white blouse with my new red sweatshirt.

8. Leave church early because I forgot to set the DVR to record the NASCAR race. God would understand. He’s definitely a Harvick fan.

7. Use her $25 fancy shampoo on the dog’s butt.

6. Argued about which lodge Ralph Kramden belonged to.

5. Instead of taking out the trash I just stomped it down in the trash can so good it got stuck and we had to throw the whole can away, too.

4. Paid the neighbor kid five bucks just to knock on the door and tell her that her hair looked nice.

3. Actually took the time to search the Internet to learn that Ralph Kramden belonged to the Loyal Order of Raccoons.

2. Threaten to make her the topic of an upcoming Top Ten list.

1. Breathing.