Torry’s Top Ten: Top ten thoughts about turning 60 years old

By Torry Stiles

(Dear readers – Every year since 1961 the state of Indiana has celebrated my birthday at the end of May with a three-day weekend and a big race. This year is no exception, but I must stop and pause for a moment’s reflection.)

10. Every time the doctors figure out a new medicine for my latest problem I come up with a new symptom.

9. Is it so wrong that I know and often sing the theme song to “Gilligan’s Island?”

8. It hurts to hear my old toys called, “antiques.”

7. I’m pretty sure I’ve outlasted every elementary school teacher or principal who ever paddled me.

6. I take comfort in knowing that my favorite music may be a bunch of “golden oldies” but still includes Pink Floyd, The Beatles

and Led Zeppelin.

5. My list of favorite restaurants that are no longer around keeps growing and growing.

4. 50 years ago I could eat all the candy I wanted but didn’t have the money to buy it. Now that I’ve got the money I can’t have it.

3. Finding a bar with cheap beer is less important than finding a better prescription drug discount program.

2. With each passing year more and more women call me, “Sweetie.”

1. What I used to avoid doing out of ignorance or laziness I can now not do out of fear of breaking a hip.