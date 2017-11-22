Torry’s Top Ten: Things I am thankful for

Top Ten things I am thankful for this year

by Torry Stiles

10. Jonathan Winters and Will Rogers for getting me started.

9. A whole slew of political hacks and pundits who are running out of excuses for whichever party they back.

8. Modern science, especially the part that gave us our good medicines, the Internet and Dippin’ Dots ice cream.

7. A sympathetic and open-minded editor who understands that sometimes the word, “poopy” is appropriate.

6. The men and women in blue and brown or khaki or camo or heavy canvas jackets or sailor’s white who help keep me safe.

5. That, although I never visit nearly as often as I should, my parents are just a few minute’s drive from me.

4. The new management and attitude at the Indianapolis Speedrome that has made it my home once again.

3. Sushi Club and Long’s Donuts. Not at the same meal, though.

2. A kind, loving and understanding wife with really good insurance.

1. Kind readers who understand that I often mumble because my tongue is planted firmly in my cheek.