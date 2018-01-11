Torry’s Top Ten: Things you shouldn’t bring to a job interview

Top Ten things you shouldn’t bring to a job interview

by Torry Stiles

10. Your mom.

9. Pictures of your dog.

8. The phrase, “badda-bing, badda-boom.”

7. A copy of your listing in the local newspaper’s ‘Crimestoppers’ feature.

6. A list of foods that leave you gassy.

5. Demands for the release of hostages.

4. Pictures of the interviewer’s spouse… clothed or otherwise.

3. Friend who is there to testify that you’re a great guy as long as you take your medication.

2. Clippings of past Top Ten Lists you are certain were written about you.

1. Unsolicited urine samples.