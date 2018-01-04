Torry’s Top Ten: Things learned from the cold snap

Top Ten things learned from the recent cold snap

by Torry Stiles

10. A dog really can freeze himself to a fire hydrant.

9. A whole lot of people in this city got a valuable lesson in proper tire pressure.

8. Shivering while drinking very hot coffee is bad. Very bad. … It burns and then freezes.

7. This is not a good time to “go commando.”

6. Even the police eventually give up and tell you to just leave your car there and the wrecker will get it when he can.

5. You find yourself envying the guy working the grill at Waffle House.

4. A lot of smokers suddenly develop the will power to NOT step outside for a break.

3. Pizza delivery people expect and deserve a good tip. Failure to provide one guarantees a biohazard on your next one.

2. The wind chill factor is less a factor when it’s already minus 10 degrees and your nose hairs are frozen.

1. The puppy who refuses to go for a walk will rarely follow your explicit instructions to only go on the newspapers.