Torry’s Top Ten: Things the Internet has taught me

Top Ten things the Internet has taught me

by Torry Stiles

10. Nothing is free. Nothing is safe. The internet is like Walmart: 99 percent of the time you wander in and everything is fine. … But that one time you go in, lose your money and see a chubby guy in a Speedo and heels.

9. In 20 seconds I can Google up a nasty article written about me a dozen years ago. I spend two hours and can’t find a video of a talking dog I saw on Facebook yesterday.

8. Other people are obsessed with their phones, I just want to be informed… 24/7 …. with lots of talking dog videos.

7. The dopeheads who complain that no one else knows their pain never seem to have any sympathy for the pain they cause others.

6. Nobody is braver than a fella with a fake name and real WiFi.

5. I realize that posting your “thug” video makes you feel tough but you need to take the bright orange plastic tip off of that gun you’re waving around.

4. Every kid that goes bad goes bad because they fell in with a bad crowd. Perhaps a few folks need to wake up and realize their kid IS the bad crowd.

3. There are more cat pictures on the internet than there are people on the planet. The web is the world’s largest litter box.

2. Some of the world’s greatest dancers are drunk Russians.

1. If you tell your Facebook friends about your problems with your partner before you tell your partner then I figure your partner ain’t the only problem.