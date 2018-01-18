Torry’s Top Ten: Signs you’re the next ex

Top Ten signs you’re the next ex.

by Torry Stiles

10. A closer look at the family album shows that your picture has been replaced with cut-out magazine pictures of John Stamos.

9. The bank calls you asking for a forwarding address and you weren’t planning to move.

8. At dinner the kids often discuss their new daddy.

7. His bowling bag has all the essentials: ball, towel, shoes, toothpaste, razor, deodorant, plane tickets…

6. She no longer calls you her biggest mistake but now just calls you ” My Past.”

5. He has developed a fondness for weekly haircuts but announces they can only be from a certain barber who is only open from midnight to two in the morning.

4. She has a new tattoo she refuses to let you see.

3. His mom has been calling you, “the old one.”

2. She knows the names of more than two lawyers.

1. Her Facebook relationship status says, “It’s complicated. ….or, at least, too complicated for HIM.”