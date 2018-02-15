Torry’s Top Ten: Signs you treated Valentine’s Day too casually

Top Ten signs you treated Valentine’s Day a tad too casually

by Torry Stiles

10. Her Facebook relationship status is “To Be Announced.”

9. You realize the stain on the garage floor is brake fluid.

8. Your pictured is prominently featured on the bottom of the bird cage.

7. He makes a point of wearing the pair of “Hot Stuff” boxers his previous girlfriend gave him.

6. She had a long discussion with the dogs about their “new daddy.”

5. None of your divorced friends can figure out what you did wrong.

4. You’re eating at Mother’s tonight. You at yours and her at hers.

3. Even the snaggle-toothed convenience store clerk is telling you not to buy the plastic rose and cheap candy.

2. Your side of the bed is in the living room.

1. She looks at your flowers and asks which graveyard you raided.