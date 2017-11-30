Torry’s Top Ten: Signs your store isn’t ready for Christmas

Top ten signs your store isn’t ready for the Christmas season #2

by Torry Stiles

10. Somebody thought a live reindeer display would be a great idea but failed to consider improved ventilation.

9. You failed to properly stock the gift wrapping service and find out they’re using aluminum foil, the Sunday funnies and masking tape.

8. Corporate said to dress everyone as elves but your secretary made a boo-boo and 34 employees came to work dressed as Elvis.

7. Your HR director is facing termination for her “Black Friday Matters” campaign.

6. The $2000 manger display has been vandalized and Baby Jesus replaced with a large Pikachu.

5. Someone in Sales has filed a sexual harassment suit after hearing his supervisor sing, “…don we now our gay apparel.”

4. You still have two aisles of Halloween clearance to get rid of.

3. The company pitch-in featured turkey, ham, gravy and a large helping of salmonella.

2. Your holiday temporary help all have the same matching ankle bracelets.

1. A surprise locker inspection revealed that your store Santa smelled less of candy cane and more of peppermint schnapps