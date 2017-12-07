Torry’s Top Ten: Secret new codes used in stores

Top Ten new secret codes used in stores

by Torry Stiles

(Dear readers – Many stores will use a private code when using their paging system to avoid alarming customers. For example, “Mr. Hoover to the Toy Department,” might be a call for a janitor or “Code Green to Register Five,” could be a request for change. Here are a few new codes we need for the modern world.)

10. “Jerry Springer is in the house” = Pajama pants, tube top and/or mullet sighted.

9. “Paging Mr. DeMille” = Over dramatic slip-and-fall scammer in action.

8. “Code 7 and 7” = Drunk security guard on a Segway.

7. “Code 9 3/4” =Chronic Harry Potter fan approaching.

6. “Code Code Red” = School’s out and dozens of Mountain Dew-fueled junior high students are heading for Old Navy.

5. “Caution: Card Catalogger” = Customer has maxed out some of the credit cards and is trying every one in the wallet to find one that works.

4. “T’aint Nick” = Fake Santa Claus spotted in the mall.

3. “Rainbow Road, Aisle 3” = another sick kid.

2. “Wonder Woman in Housewares” = someone is on their smart phone comparing prices with Amazon.

1. “Dancer and Prancer in the food court” = Small children in need of a potty break.