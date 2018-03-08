Torry’s Top Ten: Rejected menu items at Mrs. Curl

Top Ten rejected menu items at Mrs. Curl

by Torry Stiles

(Dear readers – Spring is in the air, with the scattered flurries, and Mrs. Curl’s ice cream stand is open once again. They’ve given Southsiders many special treats over the years but there have been a few mistakes.)

10. The beer inspired Banana Schlitz.

9. Good Friday special:The Smelt Melt.

8. Peppermint Pepto. …. No. Just, no.

7. The Jenny Craig Delight. A plate of steamed broccoli and a picture of some ice cream.

6. Melatonin Marshmallow to keep the kids quiet.

5. The Frazzled Razzle. Marketed for the busy single moms. It was orange sherbet with a sidecar of vodka.

4. The Homecroft Sundae. It was on the menu but few customers asked for it and none of the staff was sure what went in it.

3. Tutti Frutti Tuna

2. A spelling error on the menu doomed the Chocolate Mouse.

1. The Carmel Frappe. Rejected by SouthSiders for its high price and snooty attitude.