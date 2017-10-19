Torry’s Top Ten: Reasons things keep getting worse for you

Top Ten reasons things just keep getting worse for you (Perhaps not you, personally, but someone you might know.)

by Torry Stiles

10. You’ve pawned your TV to pay the cable bill.

9. The doctor says to cut the carbs so you cut them all in half but still eat both halves.

8. Your roommate asks where your half of the rent is and you point to your new tattoo.

7. You park in the Handicapped spot and don”t even bother faking a limp while walking past the cop into the store.

6. At some point you must dispose of that disposable razor… preferably before you contract a nasty case of tetanus.

5. You call the boss and tell him you’re not coming in because you’re helping your sick mother. Two weeks earlier you’d missed three days for her funeral.

4. “Baby daddy” does not mean the same thing as “Dad.”

3. Black lipstick is never flattering.

2. Going faster will not always get you there faster…. especially with the bad brakes on your car.

1. Your lawyer is relieved he got you off with only probation and a fine while you’re worried about getting hooked up with the guy in the orange suit waiting for his hearing.