Torry’s Top Ten: Reasons I’ve made it to my 30th anniversary

Top Ten reasons I’ve made it to my 30th anniversary

by Torry Stiles

(Dear readers – This past week my wife and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary. It has been a wondrous journey and I can only be amazed that she hasn’t tossed me off the bus by now. Perhaps because…)

10. I squish spiders on command.

9. We both want to hold on long enough to put the other in a real crummy nursing home.

8. We could never agree on who would get custody of the kids. She insisted I had to take them and I told her they were hers.

7. I figured out which was her bad ear and make sure to do my mumbling on that side.

6. A felony conviction would mess up her retirement program.

5. She watched enough Matlock to know she’d never hold up on the witness stand.

4. I dodge pretty good for a fat guy.

3. She’d lose my senior citizen discount at Denny’s.

2. Neither one of us wants to grow old alone, single and with no one else to blame for that strange smell.

1. Maybe it truly is love… or maybe it’s a lack of a good place to hide a body. Who knows?