Torry’s Top Ten: Reasons you get no respect

Top Ten reasons you get no respect

by Torry Stiles

10. You came to Grandma’s funeral wearing a Spongebob Squarepants t-shirt and flip-flops.

9. Twenty-five dollar steaks on the menu and you’re ordering chicken nuggets and beer.

8. Yours is the only car in the employee lot cited by the EPA as a hazmat violation.

7. Even your children refer to you as “the creepy neighbor.”

6. The preacher has used you as a bad example in more than two sermons this month.

5. When Bambi’s mother died you were the only one laughing.

4. You’ve had your left turn signal on since last Thanksgiving.

3. Facebook has issued you a lifetime ban for misuse of the “poke” application.

2. Just as one shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day nor should one wear layers of sparkly blue eyeshadow after the 50th birthday.

1. It’s pronounced, noo-klee-er. Not noo-cue-leer.