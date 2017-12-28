Torry’s Top Ten: Reasons you didn’t get what you wanted

Top Ten reasons you didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas

10. Elves went on strike right after Thanksgiving and the scab crew couldn’t fill the quotas.

9. Last year’s presidential campaign forced a complete re-interpretation of the meaning of “nice.”

8. Your stuff is on the other side of Trump’s wall.

7. Melting Arctic ice is proving to be a logistical nightmare. Global warming is real and Santa has the flooded workshops to prove it.

6. “If ya ain’t on Santa’s lap then all you’re getting is crap.”

5. You used a DVD of a burning fireplace and a picture of some milk and cookies. Here’s a link to a picture of a Harley-Davison.

4. The Mann Act is still on the books.

3. The hippopotamus for Christmas thing is just a stupid song.

2. “Half naughty” doesn’t mean “half nice.” Good try, though, Senator.

1. It does no good to suck up to Dad when Mom is the one buying the presents.