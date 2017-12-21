Torry’s Top Ten: Reasons to avoid a Christmas wedding

Top Ten reasons to avoid a Christmas wedding

by Torry Stiles

10. A lifetime of combined presents like candy cane-themed kitchen appliances and conjugating reindeer sweaters.

9. Sure, staying up for milk and cookies sounds good now but one day it’ll be Metamucil and B vitamin supplements.

8. Santa Claus doesn’t carry “those” kinds of toys after he got busted in Alabama 60 years ago.

7. If you ever get divorced, the custody battle for the Charlie Brown nativity set could get vicious.

6. Somebody at the reception is bound to get drunk and act out the song, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” Grandma would surely lose a hip.

5. All of your friends and family are too broke to get you any decent presents.

4. ” Preachers are already working overtime. The only one you can find has a pony tail, wears sandals in winter and plays a lot of Cat Stevens music.”

3. You’ll get booted out of church if you ever point out that you’re one up on Mary and Joseph.

2. Think of how much trouble you’d be in if you ever forgot your anniversary.

1. Twenty years from now you may not want to look in that stocking.