Torry’s Top Ten: Random thoughts on a random day

Top Ten random thoughts on a random day

by Torry Stiles

10. Whistling and calling out their names doesn’t get my dogs’ attention. Unwrapping a slice of cheese, however, brings them in from two blocks away.

9. No matter how cold it gets there’s always that one guy walking into Kroger’s in a pair of shorts.

8. I own articles of clothing older than many of my co-workers.

7. I lost weight and can see my feet better which helps me realize how ugly feet are.

6. I used to sneak stuff past my parents and then my kids. Now I just hope what I’m sneaking doesn’t show up at my next doctor visit.

5. They need to stop telling people not to go driving when the weather is bad. The smart people already know that and the dummies want to show that nobody can tell them what to do.

4. I find it strangely flattering to hear someone tell me my hair is getting thinner.

3. What fruit is Juicy Fruit gum supposed to taste like?

2. Do cockroaches get creeped out when they see another cockroach run along the wall?

1. Budweiser beer has dropped out of the top three beers in the U.S. … Perhaps they should offer a brew that tastes like Tide Pods.