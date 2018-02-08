Torry’s Top Ten: Questions my dog wants to ask

Top Ten questions my dogs want to ask me

by Torry Stiles

10. “I know I’m a good boy so why do you keep asking me?”

9. “Now that you’re going bald will Mommy yell at you for shedding all over the good bedspread?”

8. “How come you never ask me what I want from Jimmy John’s? I might want something.”

7. “You do realize that I had nothing to do with Mr. Squeakers knocked-over cage and disappearance, right?”

6. “Why do you yell at me for drinking out of the big white water bowl in the little room? It’s nowhere near as nasty as what you do.”

5. “You hold the ball behind your back and ask me, ‘Where’s the ball? Where’s the ball?’ Isn’t that a pretty good sign of Alzheimer’s?”

4. “How would you like it if I tossed you in the bathtub every time you had a good itch?”

3. “Can we get a little more Lassie and a little less Kardashian around here?”

2. “I’ve never met a vegan dog, have you?”

1. “When I do my business you hover over me with a plastic bag in your hand but you yell at me when I try to come in the little room and watch you sitting on the big, white water bowl. What’s up with that?”