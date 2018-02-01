Torry’s Top Ten: pick-up lines

Top Ten “pick-up lines” you might want to try

by Torry Stiles

10. You look nothing like your picture on the computer but I’m willing to squint a lot.

9. I have pancakes in my trunk.

8. I’m no Trump fan but your face makes America great again.

7. Wanna share an Uber?

6. You’re not a cop, are you?

5. I’m vegan, gluten-free and want to share some kale with you.

4. What’s your name? I need a new tattoo.

3. I told her, “Mom. I’m 37 and I’ll have friends over if I want.” So, you wanna come over? Mom’s at work and we’ll have the house to ourselves until 7:30.

2. You don’t look like a psycho so let’s give it a shot.

1. I bought donuts.