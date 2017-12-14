Torry’s Top Ten: Complaints in Santa’s Toy Shop

Top Ten recent complaints in Santa’s toy shop

by Torry Stiles

10. That Lucas guy keeps sending his lawyers over checking for bootleg Star Wars stuff.

9. Company refuses to provide hearing protection appropriate for big pointy ears.

8. Lifetime supply of candy canes. No dental plan.

7. Equal Opportunity Employment rules dictate we can’t hire only elves. We bussed in some goblins and hobbits but there’s been a lot of grumbling and a few fights in the lunchroom.

6. At least once a week Santa has to trot out his old joke about how we’re so short-handed.

5. OSHA made us get rid of our pointy shoes and get steel-toed boots. Do you have any idea how hard it is to find steel-toed boots in size 1AAA?

4. “Hot chocolate and cookies. Hot chocolate and cookies. Sheesh. Who does a fella have to kill around here to get a Diet Coke?”

3. Teamsters have been nosing around again and asking questions about the flying reindeer.

2. The fat guy in the red suit made us sign loyalty oaths and promise not to talk about any “harassment.”

1. “It’s friggin’ cold.”