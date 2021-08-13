Torrys Top 10: Signs your kid is not adjusting well to school

- While there is no official school mandate requiring it all the other kids stay at least six feet away from him at all times.
- His Student of the Week picture is from the bank security camera.
- She is no longer allowed to bring anything for Show and Tell after the bomb squad’s latest visit.
- Your kid is in charge of the class fundraiser and after a week there’s a new car in your driveway.
- His locker is featured on the evening news again.
- The Drivers Education classes were terminated after his demonstration of Figure-8 driving skills.
- The school nurse goes to her for advice and prescriptions.
- Won the student council election, got impeached the next week.
- The lunch lady sends you an email reiterating the school’s ban on alcoholic beverages.
- The principal just sent a check to cover tuition at the private school across town.