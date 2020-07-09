Torry’s Top 10 mask mottos

By Torry Stiles

10. “Now you can quietly mouth all those things you wanted to REALLY say right to their faces and they’ll never know it.”

9. “Keep it on during meals for a handy-dandy weight loss plan.”

8. “Rock on with your sock on.”

7. “You couldn’t grow a decent mustache anyways.”

6. “It’s something to sneeze at.”

5. “You’re halfway to a good game of ‘Peek-a-boo.'”

4. “Saves on expensive teeth whitening.”

3. “It’s Gauze law.”

2. “Yes, we have those bandanas. We have those bandanas today!”

1.”Keeping Batman safe since 1938.”