TOP TEN WORST WAYS TO BE INTRODUCED

By Torry Stiles

10. “Mom. Dad. This is my boyfriend. Don’t step too close to the bars.”

9. “The cheapest celebrity we could afford…”

8. “One of the reasons it’s always best to look both ways before crossing the street.”

7. “Someone who never let looks get in the way…”

6. “Ladies and gentlemen, the next ex-president of the United States.”

5. “Our next guest needs no introduction because you folks have probably already seen the police video.”

4. “I would like to introduce our next speaker because he’s probably already forgotten he was supposed to speak.”

3. “Someone who is really hoping there are no U.S. Marshals in the audience.”

2. “A man so dedicated to family he’s always willing to cover his mom’s shift at Hooters.”

1. “Our next guest is a fellow who has dedicate his to living down the nickname, ‘Puddles.'”