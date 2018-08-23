TOP TEN WAYS TO RESCUE NASCAR

By Torry Stiles

10. All road races will be conducted on regular city streets during normal business hours.

9. Any disputes not resolved by NASCAR’s safety board or competition committee can be settled behind the garage in a steel cage no-disqualification match.

8. All competitors are required to give a rebel yell at the drop of the green.

7. Style points awarded post-race for best accidents.

6. Mandatory age limit: No drivers under 30 years old. Smoking optional. No piercings.

5. Mini-vans. Have them race in mini-vans.

4. Drivers have to chug a beer at each pit stop.

3. Eliminate pit crews. All stops are self-serve, just like real life.

2. Allow each car two passengers armed with water balloons and whipped cream pies.

1. The figure 8.