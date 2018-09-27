TOP TEN WAYS I WINTERIZE

By Torry Stiles

10. Refresh my supply of go-to DVDs.

9. Stock up on tomato soup.

8. Re-ignite my love of brandy.

7. Steal back all the fluffy blankets from the kids’ room.

6. Refresh my list of neighbor kids willing to shovel snow cheap.

5. Buy extra Fix-A-Flat.

4. Refresh my phone list of pizza places that deliver.

3. Dig out all the holiday clothes I bought at 90 percent off back in February.

2. Save up all of my ketchup packages in case we get snowed in and I have to make po’ boy tomato soup.

1.Take last year’s plastic off the windows and replace it with this year’s plastic.