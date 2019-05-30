TOP TEN THOUGHTS ABOUT HITTING MY 58TH BIRTHDAY

By Torry Stiles

10. Eating off the seniors menu at Denny’s is boring.

8. I have an excuse to remember only the things I want to remember.

7. It’s getting harder to tell which ones are new bruises and which are varicose veins and bad skin.

6. I don’t have to repeat myself as often because fewer folks are listening.

5. My comb-over skills are improving.

4. Betty White is looking good.

3. I remember more about the 1960s than I do about 2016.

2. I’m living my second childhood: when the streetlights come on I’m home getting ready for bed.

1. I feel like the morning after even without a night before.