TOP TEN THOUGHTS ABOUT HITTING MY 58TH BIRTHDAY

By Torry Stiles
10. Eating off the seniors menu at Denny’s is boring.
8. I have an excuse to remember only the things I want to remember.
7. It’s getting harder to tell which ones are new bruises and which are varicose veins and bad skin.
6. I don’t have to repeat myself as often because fewer folks are listening.
5. My comb-over skills are improving.
4. Betty White is looking good.
3. I remember more about the 1960s than I do about 2016.
2. I’m living my second childhood: when the streetlights come on I’m home getting ready for bed.
1. I feel like the morning after even without a night before.