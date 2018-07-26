TOP TEN THINGS YOU DON’T WANT TO HEAR FROM YOUR KID AFTER THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

By Torry Stiles

10. “School is stupid. They make you sit still and keep your clothes on all day.”

9. “I have to change home room teachers. The one I got now still has that No Contact order on me.”

8. “They got stupid rules against piercings. You can’t do them in class even if you wash up first.”

7. “The lunch lady said if you pack my lunch again she’s callin’ Child Protection.”

6. “Smitty let me drive the bus.”

5. “I frowed up.”

4. “Guess who was the first in his class to get detention?”

3. “That’s our gym teacher, Miss Robinson. Last year she was Mister Robinson.”

2. “Those metal detectors are bogus. They missed tons of stuff.”

1. “The principal wants to see you tomorrow.”