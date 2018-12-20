TOP TEN THINGS NOT TO SAY AT THE COMPANY CHRISTMAS PARTY

By Torry Stiles

10. “Want to know what the copy machine smells like?”

9. “How many zeroes did your bonus check have?”

8. “How drunk is too drunk to drive the forklift?'”

7. “(Ptooey!) I’m guessing the caterer is a dog owner? Big dogs, too.”

6. “Who wants to see the elephant?”

5. “I think I just scored a date with the owner’s daughter.”

4. “Thanks to your hard work we had a great year so there’s a little something extra in your pay envelopes. Please remember these are only good for a regular Happy Meal.”

3. “I think I scored a date with the owner’s wife.”

2. “I think I scored a date with the owner’s mom.”

1. “Do you even work here? Oh, you’re the owner?”