TOP TEN THINGS INDY PROMISED AMAZON IN OUR FAILED BID FOR THEIR NEW HUB

By Torry Stiles

10. Personal babysitting service provided by Pacers and Fever players. Victor Oladipo is only available on weekends when he doesn’t have a Scout meeting.

9. Unlimited play at Monkey Joe’s for all board members. Half off for kids.

8. Bobby Leonard would spend every Thursday hanging out in the sales office shouting, “Boom, baby!” after every sale.

7. Two- thirds ownership of Mooresville.

6. A reserved starting spot in next year’s 500 for their top truck driver. Must provide own car.

5. The secret recipe for Lotus Garden’s Hong Sue Drum chicken.

4. The other third of Mooresville if they stay more than three years.

3. Two dozen Long’s donuts (y’all knew I had to work in a Long’s reference).

2. Truckload of “Pence 2020” paraphernalia ordered a tad prematurely.

1. A chance to play for the Colts.