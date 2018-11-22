TOP TEN THINGS I’M THANKFUL FOR IN 2018

By Torry Stiles

10. The wife has allowed me to survive another year.

9. Every day when I clock out, I am reasonably certain I’ll be allowed to clock in again for my next shift.

8. There are a lot of folks willing to give me the benefit of the doubt over that whole, “is it funny?” thing.

7. Although my diabetes means I have to curtail the mashed potatoes, rolls, pies, cakes and other goodies I can still have all the turkey I want.

6. The clearance shelves at Kroger.

5. That there are still a few people capable of discussing political issues without screaming… a few.

4. Still hanging out on the green side of the sod.

3. Being 56 years old so I can go to those Senior Citizen events but I get to be one of the youngest people in the room.

2. Folks who don’t mind when I end a sentence with a preposition.

1. A great place to call home and some great folks to share these lists with.