TOP TEN THINGS I DO INSTEAD OF WATCHING A COLTS GAME

By Torry Stiles

10. Head to Chick-Fil-A. Smack forehead for forgetting it’s Sunday.

9. Channel surf for Roller Derby or Timothy Churchmouse.

8. Replay the commercial where Manning sings the Nationwide Insurance tune over and over.

7. Reread the old news stories about how the Hoosier Dome was going to pay for itself just with convention business and concerts… and be named “The Hoosier Dome” in honor of the people who paid for it.

6. Drink a six-pack of beer for less than what a cup in Lucas Oil costs.

5. Check to see if Baltimore still has the exclusive rights to Johnny Unitas.

4. Yodeling. Very healthy. Everyone should try it.

3. Dust off my Jeff George action figure collection.

2. Try to watch a NASCAR race without once mentioning how good it used to be.

1. Call Art Schlichter for the odds on the game.