Top Ten supply chain problems at the North Pole

- Somebody misunderstood the story about the chip shortage and ordered a few cases of Pringles.
- Santa is renegotiating everything with the EU. Not the European Union but the Elf Union.
- Yukon Cornelius caught the CoVid and now half of the production floor is on quarantine.
- Reindeer have to run the electronic logs and there are to be no more all night runs.
- The elves in the electronic toys production had a pizza party and watched the Lebron James Space Jam movie. Now they’re all sick and staying home.
- China is refusing to ship due to being put on the “Naughty List” for that whole slavery thing.
- Little Nonnie over in Elf Accounting lost big on his bitcoin fund and is ordering short.
- The Island of Misfit Toys filed a class action suit for discrimination and ADA violations.
- Little Nonnies girlfriend found out he was broke and dumped him for a troll in Maintenance.
- Santa’s struggling to pass his CDL physical and was told to lose fifty pounds.