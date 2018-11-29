TOP TEN SIGNS YOU’RE DOING THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT THING TOO HARD

By Torry Stiles

10. The rest of the house is already sick of cinnamon potpourri and pine tree air fresheners.

9. You have a back-up tree ready to go in case the cat destroys this one.

8. You’ve got enough Christmas sweaters to get you through the spring thaw.

7. The Hallmark Channel people call to thank you.

6. You still cry over the Land of Misfit Toys.

5. The diabetes doctor is cutting you off from candy canes, mulled cider and eggnog.

4. Somebody put drywall screws into the radio dial, preventing you from turning it to the all-Christmas music station.

3. You’re on more than one news channel as part of a Black Friday shopping mall fight.

2. You join a different church just so your daughter can be the Virgin Mary in the Christmas play.

1.You’ve threatened a divorce over which version of A Christmas Carol was best.