TOP TEN SIGNS YOUR PET DOESN’T REALLY LIKE YOU

By Torry Stiles

10. Not only has the dog barged in to watch you take a bath, but he brought a plugged-in electric toaster with him.

9. The meatloaf tastes funny and the cat refuses a bite.

8. The gerbils just sit in their cage looking at you and whispering.

7. The schnauzer has been stealing cutlery.

6. You keep finding your toothbrush in the cat’s box.

5. Your box of Count Chocula is more than half tuna kibble.

4. It hasn’t rained in a week but all of your shoes are damp.

3. The dog is passing gas and then blaming you.

2. The guppies are cool but that one goldfish has been giving you the stink-eye all week.

1. Mr. FluffyButt just sent a video of you to the Crime Stoppers website.