TOP TEN SIGNS THAT FLEA MARKET PURCHASE MAY NOT BE LEGIT

By Torry Stiles

10. Perhaps the most common “essential oil” is “snake”.

9. He actually used the phrase “full semi-automaticable”.

8. You just passed the fourth booth that’s selling that unique, one of a kind, handmade shirt.

7. He’s got seven perfectly good, start-on one-pull lawnmowers for sale and “forgot” to get gas so you could test them out.

6. Among the ingredients listed for the herbal medicine is some herb called, “placebo”.

5. Don’t you think four years past the “Sell By” date is pushing it?

4. Dale Earnhardt apparently autographed a 2010 Brickyard 400 program despite having died in 2001.

3. The kids are playing with their new superhero action figures: Supperman, Bateman and Wander Woman.

2. Your Americana was made in Pakistan.

1. The booth with the “Hoosier Pride” and “Buy Local” signs is offering coconuts, bananas and oranges.