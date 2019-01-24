TOP TEN SIGNS REAL WINTER HAS HIT THE SOUTHSIDE

By Torry Stiles

10. Dairy Queen swaps the pumpkin pie ice cream for frozen hot chocolate.

9. Nobody even questions the existence of “frozen hot chocolate” ice cream.

8. Any dog with less than 6 inches of clearance will not wander far in the 7 inches of snow.

7. That flagpole scene in “A Christmas Story” is all too real right now.

6. The Colts’ season is over and talk at the water cooler is about quality thermal underwear.

5. Guys on the jobsite spend a lot less time in the Port-O-Lets.

4. You cracked a deal with the stock boy at the grocery store to set you aside some eggs, milk and bread.

3. “Self-propelled, side discharge snow thrower” just rolls off the tongue.

2. The old, “It’s wrong to put spaghetti in chili” argument raises its ugly head once again.

1.The greeting, “Howdy, neighbor!” has been replaced with, “You got jumper cables?”