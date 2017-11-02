Top Ten scariest costumes from Halloween 2017

by Torry Stiles

10. Some guy in a Nomex racing uniform, helmet and a sign around his neck saying he was the NASCAR playoff system.

9. Young guy covered in tattoos and piercings who called me, “Dad.”

8. Sad-faced clown who just walked around moaning, “The Wi-Fi’s down. The Wi-Fi’s down.”

7. Wearing a postman’s uniform and carrying a bag full of AARP memberships.

6. Teenager with a football helmet and “0-13” written in his shirt. Claimed to be the Colts 2017 season.

5. Young teen wearing a Spider-Man mask, Batman costume and carrying a toy light saber. Said he was George Lucas’s next generation of Star Wars.

4. Haggard-looking young man wrapped in store receipts who said he was dressed as Christmas bills.

3. Three year-old boy trained to walk up to strange men and announce loudly, “Mommy says you’re my real daddy.”

2. Young girl dressed all in white and carrying an empty box of Long’s Donuts.

1. Elderly couple dressed in business suits and carrying a “Trump/Clinton ’20” sign.