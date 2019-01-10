TOP TEN RESPONSES TO THE ‘JUGHANDLE ROUNDABOUT’ IN GREEWNOOD

By Torry Stiles

10. The original designer: “I tossed that in there as a joke. Never thought they’d think I meant it.”

9. Anonymous Greenwood council member: “I thought we were voting on another round of drinks. Oh, my God. Are you recording this?”

8. Greenwood Street Commissioner: “As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”

7. The Greenwood Police: “We made our ticket quota the first week.”

6. The kids: “Oooooo … Daddy said the ‘F’ word.”

5. My talking GPS: “You’re on your own here, boss.”

4. Carmel, Indiana: “We told you Greenwood would screw it up.”

3. Me: “I should’ve just stayed on 31.”

2. My wife: “I told you to stay on 31.”

1. The design team: “We can neither confirm nor deny that alcohol may have been involved.”