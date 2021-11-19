Top ten reasons you need to toss a bone to the Southside Animal Shelter

(Dear readers- I don’t do this very often but our friends at the Southside Animal Shelter, 1614 West Edgewood, Indy 46217, need a little kibble thrown their way. They do great work for our furry friends all year round.)
- Pet adoptions are done onsite. At night the animals get together and sing songs from, “Annie.”
- If you are afraid of mice it’s a great place to visit.
- Free licks with every visit, just not from the staff.
- Every animal comes with shots and birth control. Kind of like the rules for sending your kid to college.
- Go to their place on West Edgewood. It’s the only cathouse you can visit without worrying about a police raid.
- No animals were harmed in the making of this list.
- They got a website at http://www.ssasi.org. Which is kind of like an OnlyFans for cat and dog lovers.
- Kibble don’t fetch itself. They take donations of food, cleaning supplies and good ol’ cash.
- Tootie the chi-weenie just had an emergency caesarean section and delivered four pups. Never in the history of western civilization has that sentence been written. Southside Animal Shelter made it happen.
- You can adopt young pups and senior dogs. Try doing that with people and the cops drag you out of the nursing home.