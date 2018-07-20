TOP TEN REASONS THAT “PETS WELCOME” POLICY WASN’T MEANT FOR YOU

By Torry Stiles

10. No one is willing to help you find your lost tarantula nor are any of them going back into the salesroom until you catch it.

9. Richard in accounting told you he was deathly allergic to dogs. Services are Tuesday.

8. The phrase “… and the horse you rode in on,” was never meant to be taken literally.

7. The folks in the IT department wish to discuss your interpretation of “chew toy.” That Labradoodle of yours

6. The company has had this pet policy in effect for 10 years. This is the first time anyone assumed it included barnyard animals.

5. Mr. Fluffy let it out in Marsha’s “in” basket.

4. You drive a semi. Goldfish don’t do well in the cab of a semi.

3. I think you have it backwards. Your dog is the one we want to be sure has had his shots – not the folks he bit.

2. Everyone just assumed you called him “Foamy” as a joke.

1. Mister Scales may be friendly but he is still a boa constrictor.