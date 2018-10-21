TOP TEN REASONS MY WIFE NEEDS TO SMACK ME EVERY ONCE IN A WHILE

By Torry Stiles
10. Wife: “We should get a couple’s massage.”
Me: “I’m game. Which couple?”
9. Wife: “Do you want to sit in here and watch this show with me?”
Me: “I just ate.”
8. Wife: “How come you never write about me in your lists?”
Me: “The blood thinner I’m on makes me bruise easier.”
7. Wife: “You didn’t say anything about my hair.”
Me: “You looked like you’d already had a rough day.”
6. Wife: “Can you come home early tomorrow?”
Me: “What am I in trouble for now?”
5. Wife: “We could save some money if I stayed home and cooked supper.”
Me: “I’ll see if I can pull an extra shift this week.”
4. Wife: “I thought you said you’d be on time.”
Me: “I thought you said you lost your watch.”
3. Wife: “Why are you taking my car off-road?”
Me: “This isn’t off-road: they’ve got telephone poles and power lines over there.”
2. Wife: “Is this restaurant any good?”
Me: “It must be; it has the word ‘grille’ in its name and they spelled it with the extra ‘e’.”
1. Wife: “Are we lost?” Me: “No. I’m not sure where we are but I’m pretty sure where we’re going.”